She’s resentful about fundraising

Dear Carolyn: My son is in kindergarten. We also have a 3-year-old who will attend the same school.

This spring, my son’s school is having a large fundraiser event. I have a lot of problems with this as a very concept. I don’t think schools should have to fundraise for things they need, and I resent being asked to participate with our limited funds and time. I feel the only reason these things exist is because people do them, so I don’t want to participate at all.

My husband thinks this is a ridiculous stance to take, and thinks the goals of the fundraiser are beneficial for the kids, so he is taking part without me. This bothers me quite a bit, and I am looking at roughly 18 years in this school district.