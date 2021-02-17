She’s suddenly become a grandma

Dear Carolyn: Both of my grown boys have mental health issues, including addiction. The last few years have been challenging.
I recently found out one of my sons had a one-night stand with a woman he knew but was not in a relationship with. She got pregnant. I found out by text that I had a grandchild. I was stunned. She looks just like my son.
I have several problems. First, unprotected sex? Not telling his father and me when he knew this for nine months? Telling via text? Really?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.