She’s suddenly become a grandma

Her son is going to be a father, but doesn't want anything to do with the child. She, however, feels a certain obligation.

February 17, 2021 - 8:49 AM

Dear Carolyn: Both of my grown boys have mental health issues, including addiction. The last few years have been challenging.

I recently found out one of my sons had a one-night stand with a woman he knew but was not in a relationship with. She got pregnant. I found out by text that I had a grandchild. I was stunned. She looks just like my son.

I have several problems. First, unprotected sex? Not telling his father and me when he knew this for nine months? Telling via text? Really?

