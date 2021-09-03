Shop your local stores Sept. 13-15

For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW), which recognizes the important addition of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are facing unique problems and challenges together. Nonetheless, small businesses continue to play a critical role in building a strong economy.

More than 50% of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. Approximately three-quarters of small businesses are owned and operated by one person. Only 50% of businesses survive five years — though most, 70%, hit the two-year mark.