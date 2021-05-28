Signs of summer: Ice cream socials and garage sales

As we close out the month of May, the Chamber extends special thanks to all the members of our community and beyond who have served and currently serve in the U.S. military. While we enjoy an extra day to the weekend, time with family and friends and food sizzling off the grill, we are also extremely grateful for the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women and their families so that we can all enjoy the freedom we cherish.

This month we welcome back B&B Sterling Six Cinema that has been closed for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chamber celebrated the theater’s reopening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting. We’re proud to have the nation’s sixth largest theater chain in our community. B&B started in 1924 during the era of silent movies. Today it uses the latest in technology and sports luxury seating at some of its venues. The chain has 462 screens across the country.

We also welcome Yates Center Health and Rehab as a new member. Their nursing home is dedicated to enhancing the lives of those they serve by providing outstanding care that heightens patient and resident satisfaction. They offer skilled nursing services, long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, residential enrichment activities, wound care, IV drug therapy and more.