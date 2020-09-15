Menu Search Log in

Smoking vs. vaping medical cannabis

I can’t recommend either vaping or smoking cannabis, as both have health risks. I understand you are looking for which one causes less harm, but there is less known about vaping.

By

Community

September 15, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Photo by Harvest Public Media

Dear Dr. Roach: My neurologist recently suggested that I use marijuana for insomnia and chronic pain. 

Medical cannabis is legal where I live. Edibles work well but it’s hours before they take effect. Smoking and vaping both provide immediate relief. Could you say anything about the relative health risks of smoking vs. vaping cannabis products? 

— M.A.

