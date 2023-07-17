 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
So now what? Tips for managing retirement

Leaving the workforce requires more than just financial planning. Retirement also affects relationships, physical and emotional health, and even your ability to live independently.

July 17, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Retirement. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

Your finances are all in order and your bucket list is complete. You are officially ready to retire, right? Not so fast. Research has shown that we need to be concerned about more than just money before and during retirement. 

Leaving the workforce has implications for your wallet, of course, but it can also affect relationships, physical and emotional health, and even your ability to live independently for longer periods of time. The good news? You can make a difference in all of these areas by being aware and making smarter, well-informed choices. 

Researchers at Kansas State University worked to understand steps individuals can take to live a successful, healthy retirement. Here are four key steps that help avoid common challenges and improve the overall retirement experience. 

