Son-in-law disrupts family traditions

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have owned a cabin since our children were small, and we have entertained their friends and had wonderful family times there. Now adults with children of their own, they love coming to the cabin still, and all three generations value the family time we have there.

One of our sons-in-law enjoys going over to the neighbors’ — who we are very friendly with — and drinking with them for hours during the day, and then again in the night until the wee hours. Then he’ll sleep until late the next morning.

That is not what we had in mind for our “family cabin,” and I resent him doing this. My husband does not want me to say anything to him, as my husband is a peacekeeper. My husband and our daughter ski together early every morning and it is the highlight of my husband’s summer to be able to do that with our daughter. Saying something to the son-in-law may jeopardize that.