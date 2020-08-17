Sonic Equipment Co. signs distribution deal

Iola’s Sonic Equipment Company will be the exclusive distributor of a line of sanitization products for the cinema industry during a time of increased expectations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Sonic announced a deal with CinosUVC, to distribute a full line of ultraviolet C equipment and sanitizing solutions within the cinema industry.

CinosUVC provides high intensity UVC output devices specifically designed to target pathogens and disinfect water, air, surfaces, and equipment through the application of germicidal ultraviolet C technology.