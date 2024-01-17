 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Southwind livestock judging team earns national recognition

The team tallied 2,546 points in contests that involved judging cattle, goats, sheep, swine and oral reasons.

Community

January 17, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Members of the Southwind Extension District team include Brady Hurt, Carly Dreher, Tate Crystal, Kyser Nemecek, Emery Yoho, Reegan McDaniel, Jade Parrish, and Carla Nemecek. Courtesy photo

A team of 4-H members from southeast Kansas has won the national livestock judging title, scoring a four-point win over Oklahoma at the Western National 4-H Roundup in Denver. 

The Southwind Extension District team tallied 2,546 points in contests that involved judging cattle, goats, sheep, swine and oral reasons. Kyser Nemecek and Reegan McDaniel led the team individually, scoring 864 and 850 points for second and fifth place, respectively. 

Oklahoma was the national runner-up with 2,542 points, and Texas was third at 2,536. Twenty-six teams and 97 youths from across the country entered the national competition.

Related
September 3, 2021
August 25, 2020
August 27, 2019
January 17, 2019
Most Popular