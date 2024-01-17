Southwind livestock judging team earns national recognition

A team of 4-H members from southeast Kansas has won the national livestock judging title, scoring a four-point win over Oklahoma at the Western National 4-H Roundup in Denver.

The Southwind Extension District team tallied 2,546 points in contests that involved judging cattle, goats, sheep, swine and oral reasons. Kyser Nemecek and Reegan McDaniel led the team individually, scoring 864 and 850 points for second and fifth place, respectively.

Oklahoma was the national runner-up with 2,542 points, and Texas was third at 2,536. Twenty-six teams and 97 youths from across the country entered the national competition.