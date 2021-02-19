St. Patrick’s Day promotion can help you beat the winter blues

The stretch of winter after the holidays can turn into a drag, especially with the frigid winter weather we’ve had these past weeks. That’s why the Iola Area Chamber wanted to shake things up and launch its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day Small Business Promotion.

The promotion intends to encourage the community to visit our area’s small businesses and explore the treasures so many shops have to offer. The Chamber also seeks to inspire an extra creative spark among local businesses as they wrap up the winter season and transition into spring.

The St. Patrick’s Day Small Business Promotion will run from March 1-17, ending on St. Patrick’s Day, and it will include Chamber member businesses who choose to participate. Each participating business will provide a prize drawing to its customers and can also choose to offer special sales, deals and promotions of their own during this time period.