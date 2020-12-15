Stay connected, virtually

Just because COVID-19 continues to plague our communities, does not mean the good work done by community organizations and clubs needs to come to and end.
It is suggested we avoid face-to-face gatherings, and the Southwind Extension District is making it possible your group to convene and continue important community activities.
K-State Research & Extension in the Southwind District is offering virtual meeting hosting and collaboration services to any business, club or organization.
