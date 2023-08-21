 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
Stepmom wants time with breastfeeding baby

She wants to bond with her husband's new baby but the mom is breastfeeding. Should she ask her husband to petition for split custody?

August 21, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Oct. 11, 2009.

Dear Carolyn: My husband’s ex just had a baby, making me one of few stepmothers who get to start from scratch. Because of this rare opportunity, I would like to hope we have a chance at a relationship most stepchildren don’t have with their stepparents. I would like the baby to call me “Mom” instead of “Kelly” and to view me as a third parent, not an interloper.

However, the current custody arrangement is tilted severely in the ex’s favor because she is breastfeeding. I think I will lose this special opportunity if we don’t get to spend any time with the baby till she’s a toddler. Should I urge my husband to petition for split custody? — Anonymous

