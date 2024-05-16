Students named Governor’s Scholars

At the invitation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, LilianaRose Blaufuss of Colony, Payton Scharff of Moran, and Abigail Meiwes of Iola, were selected to attend the 41st Annual Governor’s Scholars Awards Program on May 5, in Topeka. Abigail Meiwes, a graduate of Iola High School, was named a Governor’s Scholar. Register file photo

The recognition ceremony honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state. “These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning. They’ve earned this honor, and I want to congratulate them on this achievement,” Governor Kelly said. “We also should recognize their families, teachers, and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals.” Courtesy photo

This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. The task force was formed 41 years ago to strengthen confidence in public education. The following organizations are members of the Task Force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas National Education Association, Kansas League of Women Voters, and United School Administrators of Kansas.