Successful & wealthy vs happy & healthy

If you were going to invest now in your future best self, where would you put your time and energy? Research has shown that most would answer this question with activities that would bring success and wealth. Our worldly pressures push us to work harder so we can achieve more to reach those successes to have a better life.

I would challenge you to think about successful and wealthy vs. happy and healthy. For over 75 years, The Harvard Study of Adult Development has tracked the lives of 724 men — following their work, their home lives, and their health. Sixty of the 724 still live with most of them in their 90s.

One group of the men studied finished the Harvard college, and most of those went on to serve in World War II. The second group consisted of a group of boys from the poorest neighborhoods in Boston, specifically chosen because they were from some of the most disadvantaged families in that city in the 1930s.