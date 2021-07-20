Sunflower Insurance members get benefit

Tuesday’s Allen County Farmers’ Market, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street, you’ll and find, fresh baked goods including sweet breads, jam, and jelly, pies, and seasoning mixes. The fresh produce will include cabbage, cucumbers, green onions, new potatoes, tomatoes. yellow squash, zucchini as well eggs, along with coaster, jewelry and soap.

Thursday on the Square from 5:30 to 7 p.m., vendors will have the following for you: fresh baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, and pies, along with eggs, jams, and jellies. The fresh produce selection you will discovery beets, cantaloupe, fresh herbs, green onions, herbs, jalapeno peppers, microgreens, okra, potatoes, tomatoes, sweet corn, squash, and zucchini. Meat includes beef and chicken. Craft items include handmade wood bowls, iron works, towels, and totes.

Thursday’s market is Sunflower Member Day. Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members will receive $10 worth of vouchers they can use for free fruits and vegetables during Sunflower Member Day at the Allen County Farmers’ Market. Vouchers are valid for the Thursday July 22 market only.