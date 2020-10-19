Sharon Grisier will teach how to make a cell phone carrier at the Oct. 26 meeting of the Sunflower Quilters Guild. The members meet 10 a.m. at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N. 9th, Humboldt.

Our donation quilts will be collected at this meeting. We appreciate our members’ generosity on this yearly project.

Please bring your own snack or lunch. Coffee will be available. We will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

