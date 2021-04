The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild will be Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall located at 806 North 9th, Humboldt.

The board meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the guild meeting at 10:00 a.m.

Our program will be given by member Jan Kress on the “Quilt As You Go” method.