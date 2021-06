The next meeting of The Sunflower Quilters Guild will be Monday, June 28, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, located at 806 N 9th, Humboldt. The Board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. and the Guild meeting will follow at 10 a.m.

The program will be presented by Cynthia Washburn from Needle in a Haystack.