Surprising sources of added sugar

Added sugar in foods not only adds extra calories; it also can have direct toxic effects, such as tooth decay and even a risk for heart disease. Minimizing the amount of added sugar in your diet is important. However, you may not even realize how much added sugar you consume. That’s because some unsuspecting foods you may think are healthy contain added sugar.

Dr. Donald Hensrud, a Mayo Clinic physician specializing in nutrition and the editor of “The Mayo Clinic Diet,” explains what to look out for when trying to avoid added sugar.

“Anytime food is processed, there are certain things that are added. And it’s often sugar or salt,” says Dr. Hensrud.