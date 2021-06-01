Take a break at the Farmers’ Market

The rain will stop and the sun will come out in time to barbeque, so make sure you stop down to Allen County Farmers’ Market for all your entertaining needs.

At today’s market, from 1-4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street, you will find hand-crafted items, fresh baked goods including cookies, pies, sweet breads, fresh produce such as, cabbage, green beans, green onions, lettuce, radishes, sugar snapped peas, pasture raised eggs and plant starts.

Thursday on the Square, vendors will have the following: fresh baked goods including bread, candy, muffins, pies, and sweet bread. Along with beef, chicken, pork, chicken and duck eggs, jams, and jellies, as wells as natural personal products. The fresh produce your selection you will find includes cabbage, green beans, green onions, herbs, honey, lettuce, micro greens, radishes, spinach, sugar snapped peas, tomatoes as well as plant starts and hand-crafted items.