Taking (live)stock of your future

With county fair season behind us, it may appear youth livestock exhibitors in the Southwind District may have wrapped up their livestock projects for 2020. However, many are still working at home to prepare for the Kansas State Fair and Kansas Junior Livestock Show – which are still options to them despite the many event cancellations across the country. Not only are they practicing to drive their hogs, brace their sheep and goats and set up their cattle, they are working hard to keep them cool and on feed while managing summer temperatures and navigating a back-to-school schedule.

Lots of Southwind District 4-H members sold animals at their livestock premium sales, knowing they still had work to do at home. Youth who exhibit cattle care for and own their animals for about 280 days, and youth with sheep, meat goats and hogs care for and own their livestock for about 130 days. The time spent with animals teaches basic life skills and eventually help them develop into better citizens.

Following are some life skills that youth livestock project members can gain: