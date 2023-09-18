Technology boosts beef production

Artificial intelligence has increasingly been in the spotlight. At the American Society for Animal Science meetings this summer there was a notable increase in technology related presentations. So, what does this mean for the beef industry? This article will highlight some of the potential tools available now and give insight into others that may come.

Information that can be used for precision livestock management includes animal identification, body weight, temperature, location, behavior, behavior associated with health changes and time of calving. The basis for many monitoring systems is a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag or collar that may have additional capabilities such as an accelerometer or thermometer. Global positioning (GPS) is another technology that can be very useful in tracking animal location. Cameras, infrared sensors, and 3D imaging are other technologies being developed for use in livestock systems.

Compared to intensive or confined production systems, pasture-based production systems present more challenges with issues such as transmission range, service coverage, storage capacity, and battery lifespan. The dairy industry has long used various tools for estrus detection including pedometers, and now accelerometers with integrated monitoring systems. If a female needs to be inseminated or treated based on data collected from the monitoring system, the tag or collar that identifies her triggers a sorting gate to open on her way to the milk parlor. This type of system reduces labor costs and is very low stress for the animal.