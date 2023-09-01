Teen asked to apologize after grandpa hits her

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: About a month ago, my mother had a procedure scheduled in my brother’s metro area, about four hours from my parents’. The plan was for my parents to stay with my brother and his family for about a week.

My mother experienced complications and was in the hospital while my dad was staying with them, which was stressful and open-ended. It came to a head one morning over breakfast. Between work, my mother and the kids’ stuff, they didn’t have time to make dinner and eat it together, so my sister-in-law planned DoorDash. My father said my older niece, 15, should cook dinner when she gets home from school. My sister-in-law said she can’t because she has two school projects due the next day. My father reiterated his point. My niece said he can make dinner himself if he wants a home-cooked meal. My father slapped my niece in the face.