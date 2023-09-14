 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
Teens cheer on Chiefs

Community

September 14, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Klaira Hayes, from left, Gracie Snethen and Griffin Snethen performed at halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Aug. 26 preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Courtesy photo

On Aug. 26 at the Kansas City Chiefs preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Gracie Snethen, 17, Griffin Snethen, 15, and Klaira Hayes, 15, all performed in the half-time show with the Chiefs cheerleaders at Arrowhead Stadium as members of the Studio KC Chiefs cheerleaders squad.

They were selected as studio dancers with Spotlight Dance Academy in Ottawa and attended practices for the half-time show throughout the summer. As members of the squad, the girls received official Chiefs cheerleader uniforms and poms. Griffin received an official Chiefs yell leader jersey. They all also received Chiefs backpacks and practice clothes and had photos taken at the stadium by the organization. 

Mallory Melvin Watkins is the Spotlight Dance Academy owner and head teacher. Darian Bruch is on staff at Spotlight and is also a KC Chiefs cheerleader and was one of their instructors. 

