Tentative timing for U.S. 169 opening is mid-December

Clarkson Construction Co., the primary project contractor, currently plans to open U.S. 169 from Thayer south to U.S. 400 to traffic mid-December, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

According to Southeast District Engineer Darrin Petrowsky, “KDOT wants to reinforce the need for the traveling public to abide by the installed traffic control devices. Please do not drive around the Road Closed barricades as work continues.”

“The concrete pavement must cure for a period of time before having any kind of traffic on it,” Petrowsky said. “Driving on uncured concrete will cause damage to the new pavement. The contractor will then have to remove the damaged section and replace it. We have already experienced this type of damage because drivers disregarded our traffic control devices, which has contributed to the delay in reopening U.S. 169.”

KDOT closed the 7-mile section of U.S. 169 in mid-July to construct passing lanes and replace the pavement. The contractor is currently placing concrete pavement on the mainline section. Remaining project activities include shoulder paving, asphalt paving at all side road intersections and the installation of permanent pavement markings. All remaining items of work are weather dependent.

The signed detour for U.S. 169 is on U.S. 400, U.S. 59 and K-47. Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, Kandrive.gov, for more highway condition and construction details. Those with questions may contact District Construction & Materials Engineer Troy Howard at (620) 902-6432 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.