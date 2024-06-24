 | Mon, Jun 24, 2024
Texas man dies in Allen County crash Sunday

A Sunday evening crash claimed the life a Texas man on US 169 and Minnesota Road.

June 24, 2024 - 1:08 PM

A vehicle crash in Allen County Sunday evening has resulted in a fatality. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 6:55 p.m., on US 169 and Minnesota Road.

The crash occurred when a southbound 2011 Chevy Colorado driven by Donald Brian Gaylord, 64, of Magnolia, Texas, crossed the center line and struck a semi trailer being hauled by a 2015 Volvo VNL, driven by Luis Alberto Martinez San Miguel, 39, of Davenport, Fla.

Gaylord sustained fatal injuries and was transported to Countryside Funeral Home. Miguel had no apparent injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

