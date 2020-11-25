Menu Search Log in

Thanksgiving Day quiz also a lesson

Community

November 25, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Because of the pandemic, this Thanksgiving will be very different than most, but it will still include many familial and national traditions.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Thanksgiving holiday in American history and culture.

1. What was the primary food that the Wampanoag, the Native American tribe that participated in the first Thanksgiving, contributed to the feast?

