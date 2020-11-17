The 4-H game of democracy

The Southwind Extension District Iola Office is currently in the process of relocating from the Allen County Courthouse to 1006 N. State St. in Iola. While the move was unexpected, the new building is more visible and accessible to the public and we are looking forward to new possibilities.

Moving is good for cleaning and each day brings a new discovery of informative and historical Extension publications. Most recently, the 1966 National 4-H Club Foundation “Game of Democracy” surfaced, and I can’t help but be amazed at how relevant the information is today.

The forward states “Every phase of our daily life and the lives of those about us is touched by government. We ask our government to protect our well-being and it demands that we insure the well-being of others.” Additionally, “The 4-H program is often referred to as a democracy in action. 4-H teaches citizenship responsibility to its members in a democratic climate. Everyone is born a citizen, but citizenship needs to be learned.”