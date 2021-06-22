Things are heating up at the Farmers’ Market

The weather forecast is perfect for this week’s market — warm and sunny.

Today’s market, from 1-4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street, Iola, will offer hand-crafted items, fresh baked goods including cookies, pies, sweet breads, fresh produce such as, broccoli, cabbage, green onions, new potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, and pasture raised eggs.

Thursday on the Iola square, from 5:30-7 p.m., vendors will have the following: fresh baked goods including bread, candy, muffins, pies, and sweet bread; along with beef, chicken, pork, eggs, jams, and jellies, as wells as natural personal products. Fresh produce includes beets, cabbage, cucumbers, green beans, green onions, herbs, honey, micro greens, pecans spinach, sugar snapped peas, tomatoes and hand-crafted items including wood bowls.