St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and Hope Unlimited are teaming up for a community Chicken and Noodle Dinner Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29.

The entree will be accompanied by mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and a dessert.

Meal prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children. Quart-size containers will be available for $8. Dine-in or carry-out will be available at St. Timothy’s, 202 S. Walnut.