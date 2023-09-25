To help a community thrive, explore its capitals

As I begin to settle into my new position as the Community Vitality Agent for Southwind District and make my way around to communities that are within our district, there are many great projects and discussions that communities and groups are doing and supporting.

I have been asked several times over the past three months, “What does the job of a Community Vitality agent consist of?”

The foundation of community vitality is to help communities become a prosperous place to live, work, play, and thrive through identifying the bright and dark spots in that community, while encouraging growth in population and sustainability.