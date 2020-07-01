Menu Search Log in

Treatment for a squeaky joint?

"I can understand why the squeaking noise could be very annoying or troubling, but most often the squeak does not indicate a problem with the joint."

July 1, 2020

Dear Dr. Roach: I’m 69 years old. I take no medications, and I’m in very good health. Fifteen years ago, I had a hip replacement and now it is starting to squeak when I walk.

Dr. Keith Roach

It is a ceramic socket and a titanium ball. Is there any kind of cream I can rub on my hip or an injection I could get to lubricate the joint? When will I know that I absolutely have to get my hip replaced? — P.F.

Answer: I can understand why the squeaking noise could be very annoying or troubling, but most often the squeak does not indicate a problem with the joint. 

