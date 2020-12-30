Trying hard not to get burned

Dear Carolyn: I have been really good friends with a girl for over five years. She used to date one of my best friends, but they broke up because he realized he was gay.
About a year ago, I started to develop feelings for her, and for three months I have been seeing her secretly. We usually spend entire nights together, just as people who were dating would.
I know I want to be with her. She admitted she likes me. The problem is that she is all freaked out about it and keeps saying it is complicated. I believe our friendship and her ex are getting in the way of her letting herself fall for me.
