Trying hard not to get burned

When you say “hello” to someone, you set yourself up to get hurt. Being social, to any degree, means investing a little of yourself in hopes of getting a pleasant return. Some investments are just bigger and shakier than others.

By

Community

December 30, 2020 - 8:41 AM

Dear Carolyn: I have been really good friends with a girl for over five years. She used to date one of my best friends, but they broke up because he realized he was gay.

Carolyn Hax

About a year ago, I started to develop feelings for her, and for three months I have been seeing her secretly. We usually spend entire nights together, just as people who were dating would.

I know I want to be with her. She admitted she likes me. The problem is that she is all freaked out about it and keeps saying it is complicated. I believe our friendship and her ex are getting in the way of her letting herself fall for me.

