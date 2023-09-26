‘Type A Zombie’ still trying to do it all

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am so hard on myself. I am like, “I want to achieve all of my goals NOW.” E.g., I got married at 23, have quickly climbed the ladder in a really intense career and bought an apartment at 25. My husband and I are now starting a family, and I am 28. So I am pregnant and emotional on top of the various usual demands of my life right now. It’s a lot.

Husband and I think it would be great to have a house before the baby comes and have started what feels like an all-consuming house search. Of course, the real estate market is off its rocker right now. I realized I am doing the thing I usually do: going into this intense, focused “must get house” mode. BLAH. Where is the fun in that? We can make our apartment work for a while.