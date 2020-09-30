Menu Search Log in

UMW make face masks and appoint officers

UMW members made face masks and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic at their recent meeting at Calvary United Methodist Church.

Community

September 30, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Barbara Leavitt gives away free produce at the Wesley United Methodist Church. She and others from the church received nine full skids of fruits and vegetables as part of ongoing efforts to battle increasing food insecurity brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Trevor Hoag

UMW members made face masks and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic at their recent meeting at Calvary United Methodist Church. 

Donna Grigsby discussed a Virtual Tea Party led by the Metro District UMW in North Texas.

Officers for 2021 were elected. They are: Linda Johnson, president; Joann Maxwell, vice president; Regina Woodworth, treasurer; Donna Beebe, Journey in Faith; Donna Grigsby, Journey in Giving and Learning; Mary Joseph, Journey in Growth; Marty Meadows, Journey in Action; Pastor Jocelyn Tupper, program resources; and Shirley Roberts, Mary Joseph and Mary LaCrone, nominating committee.

Related
February 3, 2020
November 4, 2019
March 25, 2019
October 19, 2018
Trending