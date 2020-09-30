UMW make face masks and appoint officers

UMW members made face masks and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic at their recent meeting at Calvary United Methodist Church.
Donna Grigsby discussed a Virtual Tea Party led by the Metro District UMW in North Texas.
Officers for 2021 were elected. They are: Linda Johnson, president; Joann Maxwell, vice president; Regina Woodworth, treasurer; Donna Beebe, Journey in Faith; Donna Grigsby, Journey in Giving and Learning; Mary Joseph, Journey in Growth; Marty Meadows, Journey in Action; Pastor Jocelyn Tupper, program resources; and Shirley Roberts, Mary Joseph and Mary LaCrone, nominating committee.
