Unity Club examines history of racism

Juanita Tolle gives review of book to members — "The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal" by Brian H. Williams, M.D.

February 19, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Unity Club met Feb. 12 at the home of Donna Houser with Doris Stranghoner as hostess. Juanita Tolle reviewed the book, “The Bodies Keep Coming:  Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal” by Brian H. Williams, M.D. (2023).

Dr. Williams wrote about the history of racism from a personal perspective, including that in our health care industry; from his childhood growing up on Air Force bases; his appointment to the Air Force Academy, his time at Harvard Medical School, and through his current position as a trauma surgeon.

Not only did he describe how he was treated, but he described his response to racism and how that has changed through the years. 

