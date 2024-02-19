Unity Club examines history of racism

Unity Club met Feb. 12 at the home of Donna Houser with Doris Stranghoner as hostess. Juanita Tolle reviewed the book, “The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal” by Brian H. Williams, M.D. (2023).

Dr. Williams wrote about the history of racism from a personal perspective, including that in our health care industry; from his childhood growing up on Air Force bases; his appointment to the Air Force Academy, his time at Harvard Medical School, and through his current position as a trauma surgeon.

Not only did he describe how he was treated, but he described his response to racism and how that has changed through the years.