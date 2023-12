The Iola Unity Club met Dec. 11 at the home of Kit McGuffin to learn about the book “Sister Sleuths — Female Detectives In Britain” by Nell Darby.

Judy Arbeiter gave the report. She explained how the 1857 Divorce Act paved the way for a new career for women: private detective.

To divorce then, you needed proof of adultery. Men soon realized that women were adept at infiltrating households and befriending wives, learning secrets and finding evidence.