USD 257 receives Kansas Star Kindergarten Readiness Award

USD 257 received its third Kansas Star Kindergarten Readiness Award and was one of 15 districts recognized in Kansas.

The early education program has been successful in providing free, quality preschool for five years.

The program focuses on:

Engaging activities that foster learning through play.

Valuing children’s experiences in the real world and community.

Building and sustaining lasting relationships with our students and families.

Recognizing the responsibility to let little kids be little kids, love them where they are

Preparing them for Kindergarten.