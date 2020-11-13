Veterans Day donation

Three local businesses teamed up to donate $500 to the Allen County Veterans Committee. Audacious Boutique and The Feedlot donated a portion of their sales from Veterans Day Wednesday, and Iola Insurance Associates later made a donation. The committee has several projects that could benefit, including a television display at the Veterans Memorial, an online directory to locate names on the wall, and efforts to repair cracked tiles. From left are Toni Manbeck and Kelly Sigg with Audacious Boutique, Tom Nevans with the Veterans Committee, and Alana Kinzle with The Feedlot. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

