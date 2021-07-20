Warmer weather poses health risks

Even though we’re enjoying cool days now, it’s good to remember that when the weather turns warm the risk increases for heat-related illnesses.

An average of 658 people in the U.S. each year succumb to extreme heat. Many times heat-related illnesses are preventable if you prepare and take steps to avoid getting overheated.

H2O is the way to go! Avoid energy drinks, caffeine, sugary drinks and alcohol. On a hot day, an adult should drink 8 ounces of water at least every 20 minutes, or between 24-32 ounces every hour. Drinking water at shorter intervals will help keep you hydrated. You should drink water before and after being in the heat, so you’re not playing catch up. Take caution to not drink more than 48 ounces in an hour because this can cause a medical emergency due to decrease in salt concentration in your blood.