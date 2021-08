Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church will host a community cookout from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the pocket park on the east side of Iola’s downtown square.

The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink provided.

Additionally, Wesley will host its regular commodity distribution at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the church’s east parking lot at 301 E. Madison Ave.