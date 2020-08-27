What might cause loss of balance?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 88-year-old man losing my balance. Can you explain what might be causing this? — S.C.

Answer: Although the primary organs of balance are the semicircular canals in the middle ear, many systems have to work properly in order to keep one’s balance. The eyes need to tell us where we are in space — balancing with eyes closed is much harder. Proprioception is the sensation of where your body parts are. Without that, balance is a great challenge. Motor control and coordination require strength and smooth movement. Many parts of the central nervous system, peripheral nerves and even muscle and joint diseases can keep us from making the small adjustments we need for that smooth movement and even for staying in place.

Medications are an underrecognized source of balance problems. A long, careful look at medication lists can sometimes reveal medications that are more likely to cause harm than good.