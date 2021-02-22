Menu Search Log in

Wichita State scholars earn academic honors

Community

February 22, 2021 - 8:53 AM

WICHITA, Kan. — Area students were among more than 3,500 announced by Wichita State University on the dean’s honor roll for fall 2020. 

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. 

Area students include:  Chanda E Franklin, Humboldt; Jessica A Thompson, Iola; and Jimme D. Keller, Uniontown.

