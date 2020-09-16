Menu Search Log in

Wings of Warriors

Wings of Warriors met Thursday at the old Gas school building, with eight members in attendance.

Community

September 16, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Carla Capper displays new t-shirts for the nonprofit organization Wings of Warriors. Donations from this year’s “620” event will go to benefit the local cancer foundation. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Advisory Committee members reported two rides were given in the past month in WOW’s Cancer Car, and seven cards were distributed.

The group received two memorials, in honor of Bud Sifers and Bill McAdam.

