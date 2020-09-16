Wings of Warriors met Thursday at the old Gas school building, with eight members in attendance.
Advisory Committee members reported two rides were given in the past month in WOW’s Cancer Car, and seven cards were distributed.
The group received two memorials, in honor of Bud Sifers and Bill McAdam.
