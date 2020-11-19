Wings of Warriors will begin its 2021 sponsorship drive this month to raise funds for the organization.
Members discussed a gala of some sort, but agreed such an event would be untenable during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Damaris Kunkler discussed with the group at their Nov. 12 meeting about grant opportunities. Ten members attended.
