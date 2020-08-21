Menu Search Log in

Wings of Warriors gives gift cards

A total of 10 gift cards have been given to nine area cancer victims since July, Wings of Warriors members learned at their Aug. 13 meeting.

August 21, 2020 - 2:13 PM

Carla Capper displays new t-shirts for the nonprofit organization Wings of Warriors. Donations from this year’s “620” event will go to benefit the local cancer foundation. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Damaris Kunkler, who has been asked to oversee the group’s “Cancer Car” service, said three rides have been given to cancer patients to area doctor appointments in the past month.

Kunkler discussed other recent developments. She utilized grant funding to purchase a new computer to aid the program.

