Wings of Warriors gives gift cards

A total of 10 gift cards have been given to nine area cancer victims since July, Wings of Warriors members learned at their Aug. 13 meeting.

Damaris Kunkler, who has been asked to oversee the group’s “Cancer Car” service, said three rides have been given to cancer patients to area doctor appointments in the past month.

Kunkler discussed other recent developments. She utilized grant funding to purchase a new computer to aid the program.