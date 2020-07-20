Menu Search Log in

Wings of Warriors gives out gift cards

Eight gas cards have been handed out to cancer patients over the past month by the Wings of Warriors support group, members learned at their July 9 meeting.

July 20, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Carla Capper displays new t-shirts for the nonprofit organization Wings of Warriors. Donations from this year’s “620” event will go to benefit the local cancer foundation. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Damaris Kunkler reported on her efforts to get drivers for the Wings of Warriors “cancer car,” to transport patients to area medical appointments. Kunkler also discussed other needs for the car, such as blankets and pillows.

T-shirts were given to L.C. and Mary Lacy for distribution at a golf tournament July 10 and 11.

