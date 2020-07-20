Wings of Warriors gives out gift cards

Eight gas cards have been handed out to cancer patients over the past month by the Wings of Warriors support group, members learned at their July 9 meeting.
Damaris Kunkler reported on her efforts to get drivers for the Wings of Warriors “cancer car,” to transport patients to area medical appointments. Kunkler also discussed other needs for the car, such as blankets and pillows.
T-shirts were given to L.C. and Mary Lacy for distribution at a golf tournament July 10 and 11.
