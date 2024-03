Marmaton Valley High School inducted nine new members into the National Honor Society during a ceremony Thursday evening.

The senior class NHS members, below, also were recognized. They are, from left, Payton Scharff, Eleonora Melani, Brooklyn Adams, LesLeigh Cary, Janae Granere and Kody McVey. The National Honor Society recognizes students for their strength in the classroom, as well as their leadership and character out of the classroom and their commitment to service. Photo by PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN/MVHS