Woman wants to marry elderly partner

Dear Carolyn: I am a single working woman in my early 60s. My previous long-term marriage ended in an amicable divorce. I continue to maintain a good relationship with my former spouse, the father of my adult children.

For the past four years, I have been in a relationship with a retired man in his early 70s. He is divorced and has been married twice before. He also has adult children. We are both financially independent. We keep our finances separate. I work online from my home office. I own my home. He owns his home. We share friendship, love, companionship and romance together. We communicate well. We are very happy and spend most of our time together. We are committed to one another.

Two years ago, I moved into his home. It has been wonderful.