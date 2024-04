A Women’s Health Fair is Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, 2051 N. State St.

The health center is using the event to raise awareness about cervical cancer, human papillomavirus (HPV) disease and the importance of getting screened.

Participants aged 21 to 65 can get a cervical cancer screening that very day by calling ahead at 620-231-9873 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in screenings will also be available.